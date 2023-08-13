 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A’s vs. Nationals game thread

Avoid the sweep, boys!

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Washington Nationals Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It’s almost game time. Yes, it’s a super early start time for those of us on the West Coast. What are ya gonna do?

Left-hander Ken Waldichuk gets the ball today for the club against the Nats, and he’s being backed up by these guys:

As for Washington, they’ll counter with righty Trevor Williams and this lineup:

Let’s go A’s! Avoid the sweep!

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...