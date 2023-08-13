A’s look to avoid sweep today against Nationals

It’s the series finale as the Oakland Athletics finish off a three-game set against the Washington Nationals.

The A’s have lost the first two games, getting blown out in one and letting a late lead slip away in the other. The club could use a win today to avoid a sweep at the hands of the second-worst team in the National League.

The club will turn to Ken Waldichuk to get the club back in the win column. He had a great start his last time out when he held down the star-studded Texas Rangers lineup to just a couple runs in six full innings. It’s been an up and down year for the young lefty as he came into the year with high hopes and has failed to live up to the hype. He can start building up towards next year though with a strong finish to the campaign, and a quality start today against a subpar lineup offers an excellent chance to build.

As for the offense, the bats really need to wake up and provide Waldichuk with some support. They’ve scored just four runs in these two games (2 runs in each contest) and that probably won’t cut it if they do that a third straight time.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, August 13, 10:35 a.m. PDT

Location: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2