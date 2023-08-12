 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Athletics vs. Nationals game thread

By Kris Willis
/ new
San Francisco Giants v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics will try to get back in the win column Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Luis Medina will get the start for Oakland while Washington will go with righty Jake Irvin.

Esteury Ruiz is out of the lineup for Saturday’s game. JJ Bleday will move into the leadoff spot and will play left field. Lawrence Butler gets his first career start in center field while Seth Brown will take over in right.

The Nationals will run out the same lineup as Friday with the exception of Blake Rutherford who starts in left field.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...