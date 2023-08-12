Athletics vs. Nationals game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to get back in the win column Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Luis Medina will get the start for Oakland while Washington will go with righty Jake Irvin.

Esteury Ruiz is out of the lineup for Saturday’s game. JJ Bleday will move into the leadoff spot and will play left field. Lawrence Butler gets his first career start in center field while Seth Brown will take over in right.

Today's lineup vs. Washington - Aug. 12, 2023, at the Nationals Park: pic.twitter.com/xEUNe4Elr4 — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) August 12, 2023

The Nationals will run out the same lineup as Friday with the exception of Blake Rutherford who starts in left field.