Athletics select contract of Francisco Perez, option Sam Long

The Oakland Athletics announced a roster move prior to Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals. The A’s have selected the contract of left-hander Francisco Perez. Reliever Sam Long was optioned to Las Vegas to open up a spot on the active roster.

Perez is 26-years old and has appeared in 25 games at Las Vegas where he has a 4.86 ERA and a 4.53 FIP in 33 1/3 innings. Perez appeared in four games for Cleveland in 2021 and 10 with Washington in 2022. He has a 5.87 ERA and a 5.62 FIP in 15 1/3 innings in his career at the major league level.

Oakland acquired Long from the Giants in late April in exchange for cash considerations. He’s appeared in 38 games and has a 5.27 ERA and a 4.63 FIP in 42 2/3 innings. Long allowed a pair of homers in 1 2/3 innings in Friday’s loss to the Nationals. He’s allowed 12 hits and nine runs in 6 2/3 innings over his last eight appearances.