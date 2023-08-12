Luis Medina, A’s look to bounce back against Nationals

The Oakland Athletics will try to even their series in Washington when they face the Nationals again Saturday evening. Oakland fell behind early in the series opener Friday on their way to an 8-2 loss. Luis Medina will get the start for the A’s Saturday while the Nationals will go with righty Jake Irvin.

Medina will be looking to bounce back from a rough outing in his last start where he walked five and allowed three earned runs in just 3 1/3 innings against the Giants. Medina issued a total of five walks through four starts in July where he posted a 2.86 ERA in 22 innings.

Irvin will make his 18th start of the season in Saturday’s game and has a 4.93 ERA and a 5.47 FIP in 84 innings. He didn’t make it out of the fifth inning in his last start against the Reds allowing five hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Jordan Diaz drove in both of the A’s runs Friday with a single in the first inning. They were outscored 8-0 over the rest of the game. Shea Langeliers had a nice game leading the way with two hits. He also picked up his second stolen base of the season and threw out two Nationals runners trying to steal. Lawrence Butler started in right field and went hitless in his major league debut.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, August 12, 4:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2