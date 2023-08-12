Elephant Rumblings: Lawrence Butler is latest A’s prospect to make major league debut

Lawrence Butler became the latest prospect to debut for the Oakland Athletics in Friday’s series opening loss to the Washington Nationals. Butler replaced Tony Kemp on the active roster as Kemp went on the paternity list. Butler started in right field and went 0-for-4 at the plate, but showed off his skills defensively. A’s manager Mark Kotsay was complementary of Butler’s debut following the game and said that he has had his eye on Butler since last year’s Arizona Fall League.

“We talked about all things that would help him get here,” Kotsay said. “That being the weight room, the recovery process, the discipline in the offseason, the guys you work out with. He took it to heart and it paid off. He’s here today. It’s an exciting day not just for himself but for the ballclub as well.”

Butler joined Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof as prospects who have been called up since the All-Star break. Right-hander Mason Miller was called up early in the season before suffering an injury.

A’s Coverage

MLB News

Best of Twitter

Jordan Diaz put the A’s on the board early Friday night

Díaz puts the A's up 2-0 in the first pic.twitter.com/zTVestyAUP — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 11, 2023

The “Sell the Team” chants made their way to Washington

"Sell the Team" chants make an appearance in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/GXm5RLBOdN — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 12, 2023

Lawrence Butler discusses his major league debut