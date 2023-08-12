Elephant Rumblings: Lawrence Butler is latest A’s prospect to make major league debut

Lawrence Butler became the latest prospect to debut for the Oakland Athletics in Friday’s series opening loss to the Washington Nationals. Butler replaced Tony Kemp on the active roster as Kemp went on the paternity list. Butler started in right field and went 0-for-4 at the plate, but showed off his skills defensively. A’s manager Mark Kotsay was complementary of Butler’s debut following the game and said that he has had his eye on Butler since last year’s Arizona Fall League.
“We talked about all things that would help him get here,” Kotsay said. “That being the weight room, the recovery process, the discipline in the offseason, the guys you work out with. He took it to heart and it paid off. He’s here today. It’s an exciting day not just for himself but for the ballclub as well.”
Butler joined Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof as prospects who have been called up since the All-Star break. Right-hander Mason Miller was called up early in the season before suffering an injury.
A’s Coverage
- A’s fall to Nationals 8-2
- Athletics promote Lawrence Butler, place Tony Kemp on paternity list
- Oakland Athletics 2023 mid-season community prospect list: No. 4
MLB News
- Dodgers retire Fernando’s No. 34: ‘I didn’t think this would happen’
- Mike Trout hits off pitching machine, closer to return
- ‘Forever grateful’ Bruce Bochy brings fond memories back to SF
- Liam Hendriks hoping ‘brand new elbow’ prolongs career
- John Angelos reportedly seeking public land, extra funding in Orioles stadium lease negotiations
- Mariners place J.P. Crawford on injured list
- Nestor Cortes’ season in jeopardy after second rotator cuff strain
- Rangers designated Bubba Thompson for assignment
- 8 storylines to follow for the postseason chase
- As Adam Wainwright falters again, Cardinals have decision to make about his role
- How rare was a seven-walk start by the Braves pitcher?
- Yu Chang accepts outright assignment with the Red Sox
Best of Twitter
Jordan Diaz put the A’s on the board early Friday night
Díaz puts the A's up 2-0 in the first pic.twitter.com/zTVestyAUP— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 11, 2023
The “Sell the Team” chants made their way to Washington
"Sell the Team" chants make an appearance in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/GXm5RLBOdN— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 12, 2023
Lawrence Butler discusses his major league debut
A special day for Butler and his family pic.twitter.com/PXcct7lABO— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 12, 2023
Loading comments...