Athletics vs. Nationals Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics will head out on the road for a six-game road trip starting Friday with a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Paul Blackburn will get the start for Oakland while rookie Joan Adon starts for the Nationals.

Lawrence Butler, who was promoted Friday, will make his major league debut in right field and will bat in the eighth spot. Zack Gelof is hitting third and will play second base while Tyler Soderstrom is in as the DH and batting sixth.

Today's lineup vs. Washington - Aug. 11, 2023, at the Nationals Park: pic.twitter.com/zg7XmA9s64 — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) August 11, 2023

The Washington Nationals RHP Joan Adon will take the bump with battery mate Keibert Ruiz in the squat and batting cleanup. CJ Abrams will leadoff and start at shortstop, while Joey Meneses bats third as the DH. The Nationals have lost two in a row, but have won six of their last 10 games.

