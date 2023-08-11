Athletics promote Lawrence Butler, place Tony Kemp on paternity list

As expected, the Oakland Athletics have recalled outfielder Lawrence Butler from Triple A Las Vegas. Butler will be joining the major league roster for the first time in his career. Tony Kemp was placed on the paternity list to open up a spot for Butler on the active roster.

Butler turned in a strong performance during the spring. He began the season at Double A where he hit .285/.352/.465 with 10 homers, 13 stolen bases and a 112 wRC+. He was promoted to Triple A just over a month ago and has hit .280/.340/.512 with five homers and eight stolen bases. After striking out 31.5% of the time in High A in 2022, Butler has made great strides this season posting an 18.9% strikeout rate at Double A and was at 19.1% in 94 plate appearances at Las Vegas.

The biggest question will be whether or not he sticks around when Kemp is ready to return. The A’s parted ways with Ramon Laureano last week in effort to clear up a logjam in the outfield. Butler is the latest Oakland prospect to join the active roster joining Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof, who both joined the team after the All-Star break.