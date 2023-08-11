Paul Blackburn, A’s set to begin 3-game series in Washington

The Oakland Athletics will head out on the road Friday where they will begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. The A’s just completed a 3-2 homestand and will reportedly be calling up another of their top prospects.

Nothing is official yet, but the A’s are expected to promote outfielder Lawrence Butler prior to Friday’s game as the corresponding move for Tony Kemp going on the paternity list. Butler would join Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof as prospects to join the active roster for the second half.

The A’s will send right-hander Paul Blackburn to the mound in Friday’s series opener. He is coming off his best start of the season where he allowed just two hits and struck out seven while throwing six scoreless innings against the Giants. Blackburn has logged at least five innings in 10 of his 11 starts this season.

The Nationals come into the series with a 50-66 record. They have lost two-straight, but are 6-4 over their last 10 games. Right-hander Joan Adon will get the start for Washington Friday. Friday will be his fourth appearance of the season and just his second start. He allowed three runs over six innings against the Reds on August 5.

The A’s shut out the Rangers Wednesday to cap off a winning homestand. Esteury Ruiz picked up two more stolen bases, upping his AL leading total to 46 for the season. Ronald Acuña Jr. leads the majors with 53 stolen bases entering play Friday. Ruiz missed about a month with a shoulder injury and is 3-for-16 with three stolen bases in five games since returning from the injured list.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, August 11, 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2