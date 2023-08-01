Jackson Undergoes Successful Appendicitis Surgery

The Oakland Athletics released the following statement today regarding reliever Zach Jackson: “Right-handed pitcher Zach Jackson underwent successful surgery yesterday, July 31, to treat acute appendicitis. The procedure was completed by Dr. Refugio Gonzalez at Summit Hospital in Oakland, Calif. Zach is currently recovering and doing well. There is no schedule for his return at this time.”

Jackson has been on the 60-day Injured list (IL) due to an elbow strain and has made two rehab appearances on his road back to the team, but now his rehab will go on pause indefinitely.

He was 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA on the season with twenty-three strikeouts and one save.