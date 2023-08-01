A’s vs. Dodgers game thread

The trade deadline has passed and the Oakland A’s have only reaffirmed their commitment to the youth movement. Jace Peterson and Sam Moll are both gone, with Double-A starter prospects Joe Boyle and Chad Patrick joining the organization, but many others like Aledmys Diaz and Trevor May remain. Getting called up to the major league team to take the Peterson and Moll’s spots are Tyler Wade and Kirby Snead.

With a slightly different but mostly identical team, the A’s will continue their eight-game road trip in Los Angeles to face off against the contending Dodgers. A’s fans are obviously hoping we walk away from the three-game series with some wins but they’ll also look to keep the “SELL” movement going with “Sell The Team” chants in the 5th inning after successfully getting Giants and Rockies fans to join them the last two series.

For the pitching matchup, the A’s will be starting Ken Waldichuk on the mound while the Dodgers hand the ball to the newly acquired Lance Lynn for his first LA start.

With Peterson now gone, the A’s seem likely to give rookie Jordan Diaz more playing time. He’s not considered a strong or even average defender at third but the A’s aren’t trying to win games and they need to see if he can hit major league pitching. J.J. Bleday will also be moving up to the leadoff spot tonight with Tony Kemp, who survived the deadline, moving down to eighth.

For the Dodgers, Lynn won’t be the only newcomer playing today as recent additions Amed Rosario and Kike Hernandez get starts at second base and center field, respectively.