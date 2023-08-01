A’s continue road trip in Los Angeles

The Oakland Athletics will continue their road trip Tuesday night when they begin a three-game series against the NL West leading Dodgers. Ken Waldichuk is lined up to get the start for Oakland while Lance Lynn will make his debut for Los Angeles.

The A’s will have one eye on the trade deadline which is set for 3 p.m. PDT Tuesday. Oakland made a pair of deals Monday shipping out reliever Sam Moll to the Reds and utility infielder Jace Peterson to the Diamondbacks. There is still several more players that could move Tuesday ahead of the deadline.

Waldichuk began the season in Oakland’s rotation, but struggled and was moved to the bullpen. He has returned to more of a starter’s role following the All-Star break as he gets stretched out again. He followed an opener in his last start and allowed just one unearned run over 4 2/3 innings against the Giants. The A’s haven’t officially announced a starter as of this writing and could again follow an opener.

The Dodgers acquired Lynn from the Chicago White Sox earlier this week and LA is hoping that he can provide some rotation depth for them down the stretch. Lynn has pitched better of late, but the overall numbers are ugly as he has posted a 6.47 ERA and a 5.21 FIP in 119 2/3 innings. He still has a 26.9% strikeout rate, but has allowed a league-high 28 home runs. Left-handed hitters have decimated him hitting .338/.401/.636 for the season.

Oakland picked up a series win in Colorado over the weekend, but missed out on a sweep with a 2-0 loss Sunday. Trading away Peterson clears up some of the logjam they had on the infield and they will likely be shopping Aledmys Diaz as well before the deadline. Esteury Ruiz and Kevin Smith are both on a rehab assignment at Las Vegas and could rejoin the active roster soon.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, August 1, 7:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2