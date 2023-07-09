Athletics vs. Red Sox game thread

Oh man. A tough first half indeed. The club is hoping to avoid a sweep today in the final game of the first half. The break can’t come soon enough.

Lefty JP Sears is getting the ball for the first-half finale, and he’ll be backed up by this lineup:

Today's lineup vs. Boston - July 9, 2023 at Fenway Park pic.twitter.com/PhjLp3Ojw4 — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 9, 2023

On the other side of this is Tayler Scott opening for the Red Sox. Rookie lefty Chris Murphy is expected to follow him out of the ‘pen and act as the bulk arm for Boston. Here’s their lineup for today’s morning matchup: