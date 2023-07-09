How to watch Day 1 of the 2023 MLB Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft will get underway on Sunday, July 9 at 4 p.m. PDT from Lumen Field in Seattle. The first two rounds will take place on Sunday evening. Rounds 3-10 will happen on Monday and things will wrap up Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 draft and will be followed by the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. The Oakland Athletics have the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. The A’s also have a Competitive Balance Round A pick at No. 39 and will pick again at No. 41 in the second round.

We will be tracking every pick of Day 1 here at Athletics Nation and will have analysis following all three of the A’s selections on Day 1 so make plans to spend the evening with us.

2023 MLB Draft Day 1 Coverage

Date: Sunday, July 9

Time: 4 p.m. PDT

Location: Seattle, Washington

TV: MLB Network (First Round), ESPN (Complete Coverage)