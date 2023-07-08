Athletics vs Red Sox Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics continue their 3-game set with the Red Sox at historic Fenway Park today in Boston. Hoping to get back in the win column against their long-time rival, A’s skipper Mark Kotsay will send righty Paul Blackburn** to the mound to face the Sox lefty James Paxton. Blackburn, who is making his eighth start of the 2023 season, is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 36 innings. Paxton will be making his tenth start of the campaign and is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 50 innings.

This marks the third game in a row that the A’s will be without dynamic leadoff hitter Esteury Ruiz who was placed on the Injured List (IL) yesterday with a shoulder injury. Nick Allen will bat first today in the following lineup:

The Red Sox (46-43), who currently sit in last place in the talent-rich American League East, will send the following lineup to face Blackburn today:

The first pitch will be at 1:10 PM EDT.

**Blackburn was a late scratch and Austin Pruitt has been scheduled as his replacement.