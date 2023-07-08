Paul Blackburn, A’s look to even series in Boston

The Oakland Athletics will try to snap a two-game skid Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. A five-run second inning was more than the Athletics could overcome in a 7-3 loss in Friday’s series opener. They will look to even the series Saturday with Paul Blackburn on the mound. Boston will go with recently resurgent lefty James Paxton.

Blackburn’s season got off to a delayed start and he has been up and down throughout, but he has given Oakland innings and could be a trade target for some clubs at the deadline. He will be looking to bounce back Saturday from arguably his worst start of the season where he allowed a season-high four walks and five runs in five innings against the White Sox. Blackburn has faced Boston twice in his career and has allowed 15 hits and five runs in 9 1/3 innings.

The Red Sox have seen their rotation battered with injuries in recent weeks, but Paxton has been a reliable option posting a 1.74 ERA in five starts in June. He held the Blue Jays scoreless for 7 2/3 innings and allowed just three hits last time out.

It has been a tough season overall for Seth Brown, but he has shown some signs of life heading into the break. Brown homered again in Friday’s loss and is hitting .276/.344/.690 with four homers over his last 10 games. Brent Rooker went hitless with three strikeouts in the opener and is hitting just .195/.275/.341 with five homers and a 77 wRC+ since the start of May.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, July 8, 1:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2