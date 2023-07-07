Athletics vs. Red Sox game thread

The Oakland Athletics will make their final stop before heading into the All-Star break Friday evening when they begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. The A’s will go with Sam Long as an opener with Luis Medina expected to follow and see the bulk of the action.

Ryan Noda returns to the lineup at first base and will slot into the third spot in the order. Brent Rooker will hit cleanup and play left field. Shea Langeliers is back behind the plate and hitting seventh.

For the Red Sox, Jarren Duran will lead off and play left field. Adam Duvall gets the start in center and will bat cleanup. Yu Chang was activated off the injured list prior to Friday’s game and will start at shortstop and hit ninth.