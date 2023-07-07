Athletics place Esteury Ruiz on injured list, select contract of Cody Thomas

The Oakland Athletics announced a couple of roster moves prior to Friday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox. Most notably, the A’s placed outfielder Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder subluxation. Ruiz was hurt in Wednesday’s game in Detroit while diving back into the bag at first base.

To take Ruiz’s spot on the active roster, the A’s selected the contract of outfielder Cody Thomas. They also recalled right-hander Angel Felipe from Las Vegas and designated reliever Rico Garcia for assignment.

Ruiz’s move is retroactive to Thursday so the hope is that he will be close to ready when the season resumes next weekend. He has spent the entire season with Oakland and is hitting .257/.310/.329 with a major league leading 43 stolen bases in 85 games.

Thomas has spent the entire season at Las Vegas where he was hitting .308/.367/.576 with 17 home runs and a 116 wRC+ in 74 games. Thomas appeared in 10 gams with the A’s last season and was 8-for-30 with 12 strikeouts.

Oakland claimed Felipe off waivers from the Padres on June 21 and he will be making his major league debut. He posted a 1.80 ERA in five relief appearances with Las Vegas. Garcia struggled in his second stint with the A’s after being recalled a week ago. He allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He has an 8.31 ERA for the season in seven relief appearances at the major league level.