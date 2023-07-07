A’s road trip continues with three-game series in Boston

The Oakland Athletics will continue their road trip Friday night when they begin a three-game series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. Despite a lackluster loss Thursday in Detroit, the A’s have won two-straight series and four of their last six games overall. They will hope to continue that trend Friday in Boston with Luis Medina set to open the series.

Medina has had an up and down start in his first season in the big leagues. He has struggled with his command of late, but has done a pretty good job of suppressing the damage. Medical walked a season-high seven batters and allowed three earned runs over five innings on June 25 against the Blue Jays. He issued five more walks in his last start, but held the White Sox to just four hits and one run over five innings.

The Red Sox come into the series two games above .500 at 45-43, but in last place in the AL East, 11 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston has won two-straight and five of their last six overall.

Boston’s rotation has been ravaged by injuries of late and they are just trying to piece things together leading into the All-Star break. Left-hander Brennan Bernardino will start Friday in what will assuredly be a bullpen game. Bernardino has appeared in 24 games and has a 2.70 ERA and a 3.21 FIP in 26 2/3 innings. He hasn’t pitched more than two innings in any appearance this season.

Ryan Noda was out of the A’s lineup on Thursday due to a stomach bug. He is likely to return in time for Friday’s opener. Esteury Ruiz also sat out Thursday once day after being removed with a shoulder injury that he suffered while diving back into first base. Ruiz leads the majors with 43 stolen bases, which is a new franchise record for a rookie.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, July 7, 4:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2