Athletics go for rare sweep against Tigers

After securing a series win in Detroit, the Oakland Athletics will be looking to finish off their second road sweep of the season Thursday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series against the Tigers. The A’s captured a 1-0 win in 10 innings Tuesday and then jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 12-3 victory Wednesday. Hogan Harris is Oakland’s scheduled starter Thursday while Detroit will go with All-Star Michael Lorenzen.

As has been the case for several weeks now, virtually any A’s starter is subject to follow an opener, but Harris is expected to see the bulk of the action Thursday. Harris pitched well when he joined the rotation at the end of May, but has been knocked around a bit in his last couple of starts. He allowed five hits, four walks and four runs in just 4 2/3 innings two starts ago against the Blue Jays. He allowed a season-high two homers and four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in his last outing against the Yankees.

Lorenzen will make his 15th start of the season Thursday and comes in with a 4.28 ERA and a 4.33 FIP in 82 innings. He was tagged for seven hits and five runs in five innings in his last start against the Rockies.

Oakland banged out 14 hits, including three homers, in Wednesday’s win. They were 4-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Esteury Ruiz picked up two hits and his 43rd stolen base of the season to set a new franchise record for stolen bases by a rookie. He did leave the game early after injuring his shoulder diving back into the first base bag. He underwent X-rays and could be headed for an MRI Thursday.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, July 6, 10:10 a.m. PDT

Location: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2