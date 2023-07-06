 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A’s vs. Tigers game thread

Going for the 3-game sweep bright and early

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning all. It’s nearly game time.

The A’s have a. Excellent chance to get their second sweep of the year. The previous one came a few weeks ago against Milwaukee and now they’ll try to secure one against the Chicago White Sox.

Lefty rookie Hogan Harris is going to get the ball to start today’s game. He could use a solid start today.

Here’s the Oakland lineup that’ll be backing him up today:

And here’s Detroit’s.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...