Elephant Rumblings: A’s warming up right before break

Welcome to Thursday, everyone!

The A’s have been playing good ball recently with a 5-3 record over the past week-plus, and today go for the sweep of the Detroit Tigers. And after winning the previous series against the White Sox, the A’s have won back-to-back series for the just the second time all season. And they still have a chance at a sweep this morning.

It hasn’t been just one thing that the team is starting to do right. It’s been a mix of better offense on some days and pitching the others. They’ve scored 40 runs over the time frame, averaging out to five runs per game. And that’s with a shutout during this stretch. It’s been a team effort as the club has gotten different contributions from players up and down the lineup. It hasn’t been the same guy every evening. That being said, Tony Kemp is playing great in what might be his final month with the team. He’s a free agent this off-season and the deadline is just weeks away. Enjoy Kemp while he’s here.

And the pitching has been solid enough. The Yankees touched up the guys pretty tough in two of three games while the pitching bent but didn’t break against Chicago. And now they’ve stepped it up even more against Detroit as Sears and Waldichuk clamped down the Tigers’ lineup. Lefty Hogan Harris will try to make it three straight quality starts tomorrow.

This isn’t to say the team is a sudden world beater. The squad has been playing a couple below-average teams in the White Sox and Tigers, but a win is a win. The losing has to take a toll on the players and a lot of these guys are young. Finishing off the sweep today before the final series of the first half would feel great.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

No bueno:

Kotsay says Ruiz will get an X-ray and potentially an MRI on his right arm tomorrow pic.twitter.com/pYi0pV3Gsi — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 6, 2023

At least he did this before the injury:

Esteury Ruiz made A's history tonight pic.twitter.com/v1FFKfsn5V — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 6, 2023

Looks like a good field:

Matchups for 2023 Home Run Derby: pic.twitter.com/oVVt0YVtPF — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) July 6, 2023

ICYMI: