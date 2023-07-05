A’s vs. Tigers game thread

Despite almost being no-hit yesterday by the Detroit Tigers pitching staff, the Oakland A’s still walked away with the extra-innings 1-0 win. Today, they’ll let to get at least a few more hits while building upon JP Sears’ stellar start. Tasked with doing so will be Austin Pruitt as the righty opener with the southpaw rookie Ken Waldichuk to follow.

Facing a lefty in Eduardo Rodriguez, the A’s will be rolling most of their usual right-handed batters along with a couple of recent callups in Jordan Diaz and Nick Allen.

The Tigers are countering with their own barrage of righties.