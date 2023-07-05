Athletics looks for second straight win against Tigers (UPDATED)

The Oakland Athletics will try to make it two-straight wins Wednesday when they continue a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. The A’s scored a 1-0 win in 10 innings in the opener giving them a win in three of their last four games. A win Wednesday would give them their second straight series win.

Ken Waldichuk is listed as Wednesday’s starter for the A’s although Mark Kotsay left open the possibility that he might follow an opener. Waldichuk began the season in the rotation, but struggled posting a 6.85 ERA and a 7.30 FIP over nine starts. After shifting to the bullpen, he has appeared in 10 games and has a 6.64 ERA in 20 1/3 innings, but has a 3.69 FIP over that span. With James Kaprielian on the injured list, Waldichuk has the opportunity to show that he is ready to return to the rotation.

For the second straight day, the A’s will face a Tigers’ pitcher that is returning from the injured list. Eduardo Rodriguez got off to a brilliant start to the season before a finger injury landed him on the injured list. Rodriguez posted a 2.13 ERA and a 3.18 FIP over his first 11 starts. He made one rehab start in the minors where he allowed three hits and a walk in 4 1/3 innings.

The A’s managed just two hits in Tuesday’s win. Shea Langeliers broke up Detroit’s no-hit bid with a single in the seventh and then Ryan Noda brought home the only run of the game with a single in the 10th that scored Tyler Wade. Noda has a modest three-game hitting streak, but has reached base safely eight times in the last three games.

UPDATE - Austin Pruitt will start today’s game as an opener and will be followed by Waldichuk

Austin Pruitt will open tonight’s game for the A’s in Detroit. Ken Waldichuk will follow out of the bullpen. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 5, 2023

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, July 5, 3:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2