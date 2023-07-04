Athletics vs. Tigers game thread

The Oakland Athletics will embark on their final road trip before the All-Star break Tuesday when they begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland while Tarik Skubal will make his season debut for Detroit.

The A’s announced several roster moves prior to Tuesday’s game, including the return of Manny Piña from the injured list. Piña will make his first appearance of the season as the DH Tuesday and will bat seventh. Nick Allen was also recalled from Triple A on Tuesday and will play shortstop and hit eighth.

4th of July in the Motor City. pic.twitter.com/lk7v2JOmbR — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 4, 2023

For the Tigers, Spencer Torkelson will hit second and play first base. Future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera gets the start as the DH and will bat seventh.