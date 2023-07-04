Athletics reinstate Manny Piña from injured list, recall Nick Allen

The Oakland Athletics announced a flurry of roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers. Oakland reinstated catcher Manny Piña from the 60-day injured list and recalled infielder Nick Allen from Las Vegas. Carlos Perez was placed on the 10-day injured list and outfielder Conner Capel was optioned back to Triple A. To open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Piña, Oakland designated reliever Chad Smith for assignment.

Piña played in just one game during the spring and began the season on the injured list with a sprained left wrist. It was the same wrist that limited him to just five games with the Braves in 2022 before undergoing season-ending surgery. He appeared in nine games during a rehab assignment where he hit .308 with three doubles and three home runs.

Allen returns to the major league roster for the third time. Allen has provided good defense at shortstop, but has struggled at the plate hitting just .196/.241/.235 with a 37 wRC+ in 111 plate appearances. He has hit .333/.420/.519 with a 128 wRC+ in 162 plate appearances at Las Vegas.

Piña’s injury in the spring opened the door for Perez to land a spot on the Opening Day roster. He has hit .232 with five home runs in 47 games. Capel was recalled from Las Vegas on June 23 and was 2-for-7 with three walks in six games in what was his second stint on the major league roster.

Smith appeared in nine games for the A’s and posted a 6.75 ERA and 4.63 FIP in 12 innings. He had a 9.61 ERA and a 7.50 FIP in 18 games with Las Vegas.