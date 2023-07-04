A’s head to Detroit for matchup against Tigers

The Oakland Athletics will head out on their final road trip before the All-Star break Tuesday when they begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. JP Sears is scheduled to get the start for Oakland while Detroit will go with lefty Tarik Skubal.

The A’s just completed a 3-3 home stand which included a series win over the Chicago White Sox. Oakland missed out on a chance at a sweep with an 8-7 loss Sunday. They are 4-6 over their last 10 games and are 11-31 on the road this season.

The Tigers come into the series with a 37-46 record and are in third place, 4.5 games back in the AL Central standings. They are 5-5 over their last 10 games and are coming off a series win in Colorado against the Rockies. This will be the first meeting between the two clubs this season with Detroit scheduled to visit Oakland in late September.

Sears will be making his 17th start of the season and looking to bounce back from a rough outing last time out. He allowed five hits and seven runs (five earned) over just four innings in his last start against the Yankees. He walked three in that outing which was just the second time all season that he has issued more than two free passes in a start this season. Tuesday will be Sears first career appearance against the Tigers.

Skubal will be making his first appearance in nearly a year after undergoing flexor tendon surgery at the end of the 2022 season. Skubal made 21 starts before the injury and posted a 3.52 ERA and a 2.96 FIP in 117 2/3 innings. He has made five rehab appearances where he allowed two earned runs in 14 2/3 innings.

After struggling offensively throughout June, the A’s have scored seven runs in three straight games. Tony Kemp continues to swing a hot bat with three-straight two-hit games. He’s hitting .290/.389/.468 with two triples and two homers since the start of June.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, July 4, 3:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2