Elephant Rumblings: Happy Independence Day!

Happy Fourth of July to everyone at AN!

Oakland hasn’t had a great first half but it’s almost over. A break is nuts what this young team needs right now as the lineup and pitching could both use a nice break.

Until then, the team still has two more series to get through. Today they start a three-game set away against the Detroit Tigers, who have been somewhat surprising to far this year but are realistically only still in the playoff race because of their weak division.

The Tigers sit at a below-average 37-46 record yet are still only 4.5 games out of first place. They have the Guardians in front of them as well as the first-place Twins who sit at exactly .500 with a 43-43 record. Detroit should be welcoming back starting pitcher Eduardo ROdriguez back from the IL in this upcoming series and it would be a good chance for the offense to jump on someone who might have a bit of rust to shake off.

After Detroit the squad heads to Boston to take on the Red Sox. Another team that’s hovering on the outside of the playoffs, the Red Sox look like they could either buy or sell at the deadline. These games against the A’s could help guide their decision one way or another as the club looks to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021 when they went to the ALCS. My my what a difference two years makes.

So yr’s Tigers and Red Sox to finish out the first half. Get through those final six games and then a good long rest period to reset and adjust. Kind of like for the rest of us with Fourth of July. Get out there, everyone. Have a hot dog, a cold drink, and celebrate our country! Happy Fourth all!

