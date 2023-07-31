Athletics trade Sam Moll to Reds

The Oakland Athletics announced Monday that they have traded reliever Sam Moll to the Cincinnati Reds. Oakland will receive minor-league right-hander Joe Boyle, who was Cincinnati’s 28th best prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Oakland is also sending the Reds international bonus pool money in the deal.

The A’s have acquired RHP Joe Boyle from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for LHP Sam Moll and international pool money. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 31, 2023

Moll appeared in 45 games this season while posting a 4.54 ERA and a 3.25 FIP in 37 2/3 innings. Left-handed hitters have a .197/.254/.303 line against him this season.

Boyle has spent all of the Season at Double A where he has a 4.50 ERA and a 4.55 FIP in 84 innings. He possesses a triple-digit fastball and has a 31.5% strikeout rate for the season. He has also struggled with his command walking an eye-popping 75 hitters in those 84 innings. That equates to a 19.4% walk-rate.

Boyle is just 23 years old and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft out of Notre Dame. He is a big guy at 6’7, 240 and has an 80 grade fastball per Pipeline. The Reds have had him work mostly as a starter, but the control issues could lead to a switch to the bullpen.