Athletics vs. Rockies game thread

Luis Medina will be on the mound Sunday as the Oakland Athletics look to complete a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies. Lefty Ty Blach will start what appears to be a bullpen game for Colorado.

Rookie Zack Gelof has homered in both games of the series and slots into the second spot of the order for Sunday’s game. Jordan Diaz gets a start at first base and will bat cleanup. Rookie Tyler Soderstrom will serve as the DH and hit seventh.

The Rockies will shake things up for Sunday’s finale. Ezequiel Tovar moves into the leadoff spot. Michael Toglia moves into the sixth spot and will play first base. Brenton Doyle starts in center and will bat eighth.