Athletics look to complete sweep in Colorado

The Oakland Athletics will try to complete their second sweep of the season Sunday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Luis Medina will get the start for Oakland while Colorado will go with left-hander Ty Blach. The A’s bashed four homers and outscored the Rockies 19-8 over the first two games of the series. A win Sunday will give them just their second sweep of the season, with the other coming back in June in Milwaukee during their season-best seven game winning streak.

Medina has pitched well of late allowing just five hits and one run combined over his last two starts (10 2/3 innings). He has 12 strikeouts and just four walks over that span. Medina held the Astros to just one run and struck out six over five innings in his last start on June 23.

Blach will make his second straight start and serve as an opener for the Rockies. He allowed two hits over three scoreless innings in his last appearance against the Marlins. That equaled his season-high in innings pitched in a game.

The A’s offense has enjoyed the thin air of Colorado and will try to keep rolling Sunday against the Rockies’ bullpen which ranks 27th in the majors with a 4.82 ERA. Zack Gelof has homered in both games of the series for Oakland and also picked up two stolen bases in Saturday’s win. Brent Rooker homered for the first time in the second half Saturday and drove in three runs.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, July 30, 12:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2