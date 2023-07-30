Elephant Rumblings: Zack Gelof making a solid first impression

There hasn’t been a whole lot to get excited about with the Oakland Athletics for the 2023 season, but rookie Zack Gelof’s debut is something to pay attention to. Gelof homered for the second straight day Saturday in the A’s big win over the Colorado Rockies. He also added two stolen bases, giving him five over the first 13 games of his career.
Gelof is slugging .529 and has a 130 wRC+ over his first 56 plate appearances. He was one of Oakland’s top prospects when he was promoted to the majors and is showing why with his well-rounded skills. Gelof seems to have fit seamlessly into the clubhouse and looks like a building block for the next good A’s team.
Best of Twitter
Zack Gelof’s second homer in as many days.
Zack at it again‼️@ZackGelof homers in his second straight game! pic.twitter.com/bY5hRbii1B— Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 30, 2023
Brent Rooker with a long home run at Coors Field
Rooker goes deeeep pic.twitter.com/7iFhF7N1OB— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 30, 2023
Ramon Laureano doing it both offensively and defensively
July 30, 2023
Running on Ramón? pic.twitter.com/E5Str0yBUB— Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 30, 2023
Zack Gelof in pretty good company
Since Zack Gelof made his debut on July 14, only three players in MLB have at least three home runs, five steals, and a .540 slugging percentage. They are:— Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 30, 2023
-Zack Gelof
-Corbin Carroll
-Ronald Acuña Jr.
Paul Blackburn was sharp in his final start before the trade deadline
Blackburn was dialed in tonight — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 30, 2023
pic.twitter.com/42X1eRkNZc
Seth Brown on the advice he has given Oakland’s younger players
Seth Brown shares the advice he has offered to the A's younger players pic.twitter.com/npZg4HfAFm— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 30, 2023
Mark Kotsay on Paul Blackburn’s outing Saturday night
"It's probably the best we've seen him."— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 30, 2023
Kotsay talks about Blackburn's outing on the bump pic.twitter.com/uRvZF2XNyH
