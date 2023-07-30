Elephant Rumblings: Zack Gelof making a solid first impression

There hasn’t been a whole lot to get excited about with the Oakland Athletics for the 2023 season, but rookie Zack Gelof’s debut is something to pay attention to. Gelof homered for the second straight day Saturday in the A’s big win over the Colorado Rockies. He also added two stolen bases, giving him five over the first 13 games of his career.

Gelof is slugging .529 and has a 130 wRC+ over his first 56 plate appearances. He was one of Oakland’s top prospects when he was promoted to the majors and is showing why with his well-rounded skills. Gelof seems to have fit seamlessly into the clubhouse and looks like a building block for the next good A’s team.

Zack Gelof’s second homer in as many days.

Zack at it again‼️@ZackGelof homers in his second straight game! pic.twitter.com/bY5hRbii1B — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 30, 2023

Brent Rooker with a long home run at Coors Field

Rooker goes deeeep pic.twitter.com/7iFhF7N1OB — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 30, 2023

Ramon Laureano doing it both offensively and defensively

Zack Gelof in pretty good company

Since Zack Gelof made his debut on July 14, only three players in MLB have at least three home runs, five steals, and a .540 slugging percentage. They are:



-Zack Gelof

-Corbin Carroll

-Ronald Acuña Jr. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 30, 2023

Paul Blackburn was sharp in his final start before the trade deadline

Blackburn was dialed in tonight ‍



pic.twitter.com/42X1eRkNZc — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 30, 2023

Seth Brown on the advice he has given Oakland’s younger players

Seth Brown shares the advice he has offered to the A's younger players pic.twitter.com/npZg4HfAFm — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 30, 2023

Mark Kotsay on Paul Blackburn’s outing Saturday night