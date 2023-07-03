Elephant Rumblings: Rooker makes All-Star wish

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Brent Rooker had himself a fine Sunday yesterday: he was named the A’s lone All-Star representative for 2023, and then hit his first home run since June 11. The former development was a bit of a surprise, as Rooker has been in a fairly deep slump since his red-hot start to the season. It seemed more likely that one of the A’s Rookie of the Year hopefuls, Ryan Noda or Esteury Ruiz would get the nod. But Rooker got the honors on the fumes of his phenomenal spring—and to be fair, his season line is still looking pretty good.

Brent took the news with surprise, humility, and grace. After yesterday’s game, he was asked by a reporter which players he would like to meet during the All-Star break:

Brent Rooker has a favor to ask Shohei Ohtani during the All-Star break pic.twitter.com/seKk4H62cM — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 2, 2023

Rooker’s response was all about two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. The A’s outfielder and DH said he intends to “humbly” ask Ohtani to sign a picture of him hitting this home run off the Angels’ slugger and ace pitcher back on April 27.

Rooker has done it again pic.twitter.com/Hd5IyYDEHQ — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 27, 2023

Rooker has good reason to take pride in that moment. He went on to dollop high praise on Ohtani.

“If there’s anybody doubting that he’s the best baseball player of all time, I don’t really know why they are because he could be the front page story in every newspaper every day and it wouldn’t be talked enough, what he’s doing from an offensive and pitching standpoint.”

Rooker’s not wrong about Ohtani. If you think the Babe Ruth comparisons are hyperbolic, consider that Ohtani is on pace to hit about 58 home runs this season. He’s hit 31 home runs and struck out 127 batters coming into this final week before the All-Star break. That all sounds pretty GOAT-level to me.

One could make a solid case that Ruiz and Noda were equally or more deserving to make the All-Star team, but both have cooled off somewhat recently, and Rooker is by far the A’s best slugger this season. I’m happy for Rooker’s selection, especially after seeing how excited yet humble he was about it. Congrats, Brent! Make us proud next week.

Roster moves.

A’S RECENT MOVES: LHP Richard Lovelady off A’s IL, LHP Kyle Muller, LHP Kirby Snead, IF Jonah Bride & OF Greg Deichmann to LV, C Manny Pina to LV on rehab, OF Jonny Butler to MID, IF Alexander Campos to LAN…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) July 3, 2023

Rooker reacts to news of his selection.

This is what dreams are made of ✨ pic.twitter.com/p3NjfxnxSh — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 2, 2023

Oh yeah...Sonny too.

Marcus Semien, Sonny Gray, Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and Jonah Heim are all All-Stars. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) July 2, 2023

Smoke not happy about the All-Star selection.

Making an All Star team is suppose to be about the real “Stars”? How does Esteury Ruiz not make the team? By far the best that the A’s have this season and his numbers say it!! Bad, bad mistake!! — Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) July 2, 2023

Nice to see a healthy Liam Hendriks back at the Coli!

Liam Hendriks beats Cancer,

returns to Oaklandhttps://t.co/66pIsyf0tR pic.twitter.com/AZN6DysBeD — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) July 2, 2023

I all kinds of love this.