 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A’s vs. Rockies game thread

Going for win #30

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

It’s almost game time, y’all. Oakland can get up to 30 wins if they do what they need to do tonight. And if the Kansas City Royals lose against Minnesota tonight, the A’s would only be tied for the worst record in the league.

Righty Paul Blackburn is on the bump tonight and he’ll be backed up by this Oakland lineup:

The bats are facing off against a struggling Chris Flexen making his Rockies debut. Here’s the lineup behind him:

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...