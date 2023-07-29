A’s look to secure series win against Rockies

After last night’s win, the A’s have an excellent chance to secure a series win tonight against the Colorado Rockies.

The offense got to work last night, racking up 14 hits on their way to eight runs. Granted, it’s in the best ballpark for hitters in the entire league but still. They had six players collect at least two hits last night: Tony Kemp, Brent Rooker, Jordan Diaz, Ramon Laureano, Shea Langeliers, and Nick Allen. If they do more of the same tonight we should be looking at a series win this evening.

They’ll be getting another favorable matchup tonight against a familiar face in Chris Flexen. Flexen has pitched the past few years in Seattle but was designated for assignment earlier this month, traded to the Mets, and DFA’d again before signing with the Rockies. Tonight will be his Colorado debut and he’ll take a 7.71 ERA in the majors into tonight. The offense should score some runs.

On the A’s pitching side, right-hander Paul Blackburn (and possible trade candidate) is making what could be his final A’s start. I have a feeling the club is going to hold onto the former All-Star but you never know, especially when he’s due a raise this upcoming offseason. He hasn’t been quite the same this season as he sports a 5.06 ERA in nine starts (10 games) this year, but he’s coming off a strong start his last time out. In his most recent game, he pitched into the sixth inning, allowing just one run against a tough Astros team. The club would certainly take something like that tonight.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, July 29, 5:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2