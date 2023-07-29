Elephant Rumblings: Esteury Ruiz begins rehab assignment

Some injured players are closing in on a return for the Oakland Athletics. Esteury Ruiz began a rehab assignment Friday night with Triple-A Las Vegas. Ruiz suffered a shoulder injury back on July 5 while diving back into first base in Detroit. Ruiz played five innings in center field and went 1-for-2 at the plate with a run scored. There is still no firm timetable for his return, but he’s progressing.

Infielder Kevin Smith joined Ruiz in Las Vegas’ lineup Friday night, playing five innings at shortstop while going 1-for-2 at the plate. Smith has been sidelined since the middle of June with a back strain.

Reliever Zach Jackson began a rehab assignment earlier this week with Low A Stockton. He recorded two strikeouts while working a perfect inning Wednesday. Jackson is currently on the 60-day injured list with a flexor tendon strain in his right elbow.

Zack Gelof's second career homer put the A's up big Friday night

Another good outing for JP Sears

Welcome back Ramon Laureano

Nick Allen postgame interview

JP Sears on Zack Gelof