Athletics vs Rockies Game Thread

Six-game road trip kicks off in the Mile High City

By FGPolito
JP Sears takes the mound in Denver for A’s tonight.
Lefty JP Sears takes the mound tonight at Coors Field in Denver as the A’s take on the Rockies.
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics (28-76) hit the road and take on the Colorado Rockies (40-62) at Coors Field tonight. A’s skipper Mark Kotsay will send lefty JP Sears to the mound for the A’s. Sears is 1-7 on the season with a 4.19 ERA in his twenty starts in 2023. Lefty Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Rockies. The 30-yerar-old Freeland is 4-10 with a 4.72 ERA this year.

Both teams currently live in the West Division cellar of their respected leagues. Freeland will face the following lineup for the A’s tonight:

Sears will face this lineup in one of the best hitting ballparks ever:

Game time is 5:40 PM PDT.

