Athletics vs Rockies Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics (28-76) hit the road and take on the Colorado Rockies (40-62) at Coors Field tonight. A’s skipper Mark Kotsay will send lefty JP Sears to the mound for the A’s. Sears is 1-7 on the season with a 4.19 ERA in his twenty starts in 2023. Lefty Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Rockies. The 30-yerar-old Freeland is 4-10 with a 4.72 ERA this year.

Both teams currently live in the West Division cellar of their respected leagues. Freeland will face the following lineup for the A’s tonight:

Sears will face this lineup in one of the best hitting ballparks in baseball history:

Game time is 5:40 PM PDT.