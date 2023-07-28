Elephant Rumblings: A’s 2023 Hall of Fame Class to be inducted

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Welp, the A’s got swept in the San Francisco leg of the Bay Bridge Series this week, but they’ll get another crack at the Giants next weekend at the Coliseum. Win or lose, Sunday should be especially enjoyable, as the A’s will be inducting the newest class of Athletics Hall of Fame members.

Giambi. Lansford. Tenace. Johnson. Steele.



Join us on August 6 during the annual Bay Bridge Series as we honor the five members of the 2023 Class of the Athletics Hall of Fame ➡️ https://t.co/oi5zI8fJks pic.twitter.com/U5ixV2aEMg — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 27, 2023

The 2023 class includes Jason Giambi, Bob Johnson, Carney Lansford, Roy Steele, and Gene Tenace.

Giambi had a fantastic run with the A’s around the turn of this century, winning the AL MVP award in 2000 and nearly repeating the achievement in 2001.

Johnson, who died way back in 1982, is this year’s sole inductee from the Philadelphia era. The eight-time All-Star remains in the top five rankings of A’s hitters in a number of categories and was the franchise’s all-time runs leader until Rickey Henderson bested Johnson’s mark in 1993.

Lansford was key to the success of the second Oakland A’s dynasty that won three consecutive AL pennants from 1988 to 1990. His .288 batting average as an Athletic ranks second all-time in the franchise’s Oakland era.

Nicknamed the “Voice of God,” Steele was the A’s PA announcer for 38 years, from the team’s first season in Oakland in 1968 until 2005. Steele passed away in May 2000.

Catcher and first baseman Tenace played for the legendary A’s dynasty of the seventies that won three consecutive World Series. He hit four home runs in the 1972 Fall Classic against the Reds, which earned him World Series MVP honors as the Oakland A’s won the first of their four titles.

Athletics Nation congratulates this year’s inductees!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Injury updates.

OF Esteury Ruiz & IF Kevin Smith have been sent to Las Vegas on rehab assignments, and RHP Zach Jackson has been sent to Stockton on a rehab assignment... https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) July 27, 2023

Can’t wait!

Lawrence Butler was already an impressive player coming into the season, but it's really encouraging to see how he's cut his strikeout rate significantly while maintaining a solid walk rate. Hopefully his time in the bigs is coming soon. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) July 27, 2023

Wilson’s first pro hit.

Jacob Wilson getting in a few games at Complex with the @Athletics . Wilson gets on via an error and advances to 2nd. #ProspectOne pic.twitter.com/wP93nY9ZAq — The Welsh (@IsItTheWelsh) July 28, 2023

HR leader board.

A's Minor League HR Leaders

C-1B Tyler Soderstrom (LV): 20

OF Cody Thomas (LV): 17

OF Trenton Brooks (LV): 14

OF Lazaro Armenteros (MID-LAN): 14

*Soderstrom & Thomas have been promoted to A's — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) July 28, 2023

It was class vs. trash in Texas last night.