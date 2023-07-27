Elephant Rumblings: Athletics finally getting healthier

Hope everyone here at Athletics Nation is having a good week so far!

The A’s have dealt with their fair share of injuries this year, from the pitching to the outfield and the infield, and the relievers haven’t been spared the injury bug either.

Starting pitchers Paul Blackburn, James Kaprielian, Adrian Martinez, Drew Rucinski, and star prospect Mason Miller have all spent various amounts of time on the injured list; Rucinski is even done for the season after just a few starts, and his career going forward is in jeopardy.

Relievers Zach Jackson and Dany Jimenez, both expected to play big roles for the bullpen, have made just 26 appearances between the two of them. It didn’t stop there as Richard Lovelady, Trevor May, Yacksel Rios, and Kirby Snead have all spent time on the shelf too, with Lovelady and Rios jointing Rucinski as done for the year.

All three starting outfielders (Brown, Ruiz, Laureano) have spent time on the IL this year while infielders Ryan Noda, Aledmys Diaz, and Kevin Smith have also spent time on the IL, and even backup catchers Carlos Perez and Manny Pina have been hurt for various times this year. There was even a stomach bug making its way around the clubhouse in the past couple of weeks.

Well things might be finally turning a corner in the health department, according to manager Mark Kotsay who spoke on the subject just days ago:

#Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said the team is "starting to turn the corner" when it comes to injuries. Multiple players will likely begin a rehab assignment this week, including Esteury Ruiz. — Sonja Chen 陈星雅 (@SonjaMChen) July 26, 2023

That was a positive update from a couple days ago, and now we got some more solid details about who Kotsay was talking about:

#Athletics injury updates, per manager Mark Kotsay:

- Esteury Ruiz will go to Las Vegas tomorrow and is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment Friday

- Kevin Smith will begin his rehab assignment tomorrow or Friday in LV

- Mason Miller threw a 20-pitch bullpen today at Oracle — Sonja Chen 陈星雅 (@SonjaMChen) July 27, 2023

All three of those guys are young players the A’s have acquired recently but they haven’t been able to play due to injury. Ruiz was running his way into Oakland record books before his shoulder injury, and Miller was looking like a rotation building block when he went down with arm troubles. Smith has had chances in the big leagues but could conceivably get another go in the big leagues when he’s healthy enough.

A tough year for the A’s has been made a lot harder with all of these injuries slowly piling up. Finally, though, it seems like the light is at the end of the tunnel and the club should be getting some reinforcements in the coming weeks. Let’s hope no more injury issues pop up over these final couple of months. We need to see more of what the A’s have in some of these young players.

Best of Twitter:

Don’t speak too soon…

I guess because he’s been out maybe he’s forgotten but as well as Ramón Laureano has played defensively this season and with his talent, I’m surprised we haven’t heard his name in trade rumors more. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) July 27, 2023

So would I, Mr. Cobb. So would I:

Giants Alex Cobb: "Will be sad" if A's move to Vegashttps://t.co/jabc73aRiQ — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) July 27, 2023

A prospect to keep an eye on?

Strong performance from the teenager in his California League debut: four scoreless innings, two hits, two walks, three strikeouts.



He's been terrific in his first year in the A's system. https://t.co/M6X0SH4ksS — Jesse Goldberg-Strassler (@jgoldstrass) July 27, 2023

Hm. I wonder why?

Crazy. People really must just want the team to be sold. https://t.co/JaUx50ZivD — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) July 27, 2023

