A’s vs. Giants game thread

Yesterday, #UniteTheBay took over Oracle Park as A’s and Giants fans joined together to demand that John Fisher “Sell The Team” to an owner who will keep the A’s in Oakland. As an A’s fan who was born and raised in SF amongst Giants fans, I gotta give major respect to our crosstown frenemies for showing up for our cause, one that transcends our fun rivalry.

Today’s game likely won’t be as eventful or cooperative but hopefully we’ll hearing some protesting on the broadcast like we did last night.

After the Giants took Game 1 of the two-game set, Freddy Tarnok and Hogan Harris will try to lead the A’s towards a split series, with the former opening and the latter getting the bulk of the game. Meanwhile, the Giants will be using righty Ryan Walker as the opener for southpaw Alex Wood. As a result, the A’s will be fielding a mostly right-handed lineup, which includes All-Star Brent Rooker who’s making his return from a week-long absence.

Bay Bridge Series night ✌️ pic.twitter.com/gV1w3cOEtS — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 26, 2023

On the Giants’ side, Frisco fans will be excited to see the highly anticipated major league debut of top shortstop prospect Marco Luciano, who just got the callup from AAA this morning and will be hitting 8th today.