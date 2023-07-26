Athletics look to salvage a series split Wednesday against the Giants

After a tough loss Tuesday, the Oakland Athletics will try to salvage a series split when they wrap up the Bay Bridge series against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday night. The A’s dropped the opener 2-1 Tuesday. They will look to bounce back with Hogan Harris on the mound in the finale. The Giants will go with veteran lefty Alex Wood.

Harris will be looking to build off of a good showing in his last start where he held the Astros to four hits and two runs over six innings. That snapped a four-start stretch where He had allowed 20 earned runs over 18 2/3 innings. While Harris started during his last appearance, Mark Kotsay has had him follow an opener multiple times this season so that would be in play again Wednesday night.

Wood will be making his 12th start of the season, and 16th appearance overall in Wednesday’s game. He started twice on the Giants’ most recent road trip and failed to make it past the fourth inning in both allowing six earned runs in 7 2/3 innings combined against the Pirates and the Nationals.

The A’s finished with just five hits and were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position in Tuesday’s loss. Tyler Soderstrom went 1-for-3 at the plate, giving him hits in consecutive games for the second time in his young career. Ramon Laureano, who was activated off the injured list Tuesday, struck out in a pitch-hit appearance in the ninth inning. Seth Brown was 1-for-4 with a double, which was Oakland’s only extra-base hit in the game.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, July 26, 6:45 p.m. PDT

Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010