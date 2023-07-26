 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: May, Moll seen as trade targets

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The trade deadline is less than a week away, and while the A’s don’t figure to be part of any blockbuster deals, they have a handful of players that could wind up with contending teams as August approaches. Shintaro Fujinami has already been dealt to the Orioles, and there is talk of other relievers that may also be on the move.

Yesterday, The Athletic named Trevor May as the Athletic most likely to be dealt before the deadline. The righty got off to a rough start this season and was sidelined for health reasons, but May has fared much better in his last dozen appearances, through which he has posted a 1.59 ERA and seven saves. That could be good enough to distract from the 5.40 FIP and 7.94 BB/9 that accompany that stellar ERA.

A few weeks ago, I mentioned Sam Moll as a likely mover, and Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors cited reports from Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic that indicate there is indeed interest in the 31-year-old workhorse.

Moll has seen mixed results this season: he’s posted a 4.46 ERA and opposing hitters have tagged him for a .340 BABIP. But the lefty appears to have had some bad luck that drives these numbers. Moll’s FIP stands at a respectable 3.28, he is striking out 10.90 batters per nine, and he’s allowed just one home run in 36⅓ innings pitched.

So when you look under the hood, it isn’t crazy to expect that the smarter money will go for Moll. Fujinami got plucked by the birds despite an ERA of 8.57, so it will hardly be surprising if May winds up in another uniform as well. I don’t see Trevor as the A’s best trade chip, but in any case we will find out who is staying and who is going very soon.

