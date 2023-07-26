Elephant Rumblings: May, Moll seen as trade targets

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The trade deadline is less than a week away, and while the A’s don’t figure to be part of any blockbuster deals, they have a handful of players that could wind up with contending teams as August approaches. Shintaro Fujinami has already been dealt to the Orioles, and there is talk of other relievers that may also be on the move.

Yesterday, The Athletic named Trevor May as the Athletic most likely to be dealt before the deadline. The righty got off to a rough start this season and was sidelined for health reasons, but May has fared much better in his last dozen appearances, through which he has posted a 1.59 ERA and seven saves. That could be good enough to distract from the 5.40 FIP and 7.94 BB/9 that accompany that stellar ERA.

A few weeks ago, I mentioned Sam Moll as a likely mover, and Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors cited reports from Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic that indicate there is indeed interest in the 31-year-old workhorse.

Moll has seen mixed results this season: he’s posted a 4.46 ERA and opposing hitters have tagged him for a .340 BABIP. But the lefty appears to have had some bad luck that drives these numbers. Moll’s FIP stands at a respectable 3.28, he is striking out 10.90 batters per nine, and he’s allowed just one home run in 36⅓ innings pitched.

So when you look under the hood, it isn’t crazy to expect that the smarter money will go for Moll. Fujinami got plucked by the birds despite an ERA of 8.57, so it will hardly be surprising if May winds up in another uniform as well. I don’t see Trevor as the A’s best trade chip, but in any case we will find out who is staying and who is going very soon.

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: OF Ramon Laureano off IL, RHP Angel Felipe off paternity list, RHP Chad Smith/IF Jonah Bride to LV, C Manny Pina to LV on rehab, J.Wilson/M.Naylor/R.Lasko/J.Cox/N.Nankil/C.Conn/L.Mann/W.Simpson/C.Halter/N.Schwartz/C.Yamauchi to ACL A’s…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) July 26, 2023

Unite the Bay fan art.

#UniteTheBay

Through the seasons many players have donned the green & gold as well as orange & black. The OG Super A, @sean_manaea currently represents both, so I drew a new AQUAMANAEA cover for today as we fight together. @mlb the A’s belong in Oakland! #selltheteam #sfgiants pic.twitter.com/OEYH5mXjAW — Guy Sliwinski (@GuySliwinski) July 25, 2023

Sometimes good guys don’t wear green.

The Black SELL shirts drew a big crowd. #UniteTheBay pic.twitter.com/5vct2QpsH0 — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) July 25, 2023

Loud and clear.

“You can hear the familiar ‘Sell the team’ chants here at the ballpark.” pic.twitter.com/YMGSaUpviT — Karl Buscheck (@KarlBuscheck) July 26, 2023

Another SELL even around the corner.

The push to keep the A’s in Oakland continues next Saturday with another fabulous giveaway and tailgate from @LastDiveBar and @Oakland68s at the Coliseum. Rally towels! pic.twitter.com/N4w35l2dK8 — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) July 26, 2023

Ruiz, Jackson on the mend.

Along with Ruiz, Kotsay said Kevin Smith and Zach Jackson are set to begin rehab assignments soon. — Sonja Chen 陈星雅 (@SonjaMChen) July 26, 2023

Zack is damn fast, per dad.

“Gelof is only listed as a 55 on MLB Pipeline's 20-80 scout scale in is his running ability, a 55 isn't bad, but .. Gelof is one of the 20 fastest players in baseball w/ a sprint speed of 29.5 ft. / second Esteury Ruiz is 12th-fastest player in baseball .. speed of 29.8 ft.” https://t.co/QMofkKi9E4 — Adam Gelof (@adam_gelof) July 25, 2023

2024 Spring Training schedule announced.

2024 Spring Training schedule just dropped! ☀️



See ya in Mesa ➡️ https://t.co/DGPS0KQ1Pv — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 25, 2023

Morales nearing his Stockton debut.