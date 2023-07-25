 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics vs Giants Game Thread

Tonight’s the first game of the Bay Bridge Series

By FGPolito
Oakland Athletics vs San Francisco Giants
Tayler Scott takes the mound against the rival San Francisco Giants in game one of the 2023 Bay Bridge Series.
The Oakland Athletics make the short trip across the Bay Bridge to take on their local rivals the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco. This is a short two game interleague series with another 2 in August at the Coliseum between the two clubs.

The A’s will send righty Tayler Scott (0-0 with a 6.94 ERA) to the mound to face 35-year-old righty Alex Cobb (6-3 with a 3.15 ERA. This will be Scott’s second start of the season and fourth of his career.

Cobb will face the following lineup for Mark Kotsay’s A’s:

Scott will face this lineup for the homestanding Giants:

The first pitch will be 6:45 PM PST.

