Athletics reinstate Ramon Laureano from injured list

The Oakland Athletics announced a couple of roster moves prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the San Francisco Giants. Most notably, outfielder Ramon Laureano was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Oakland optioned infielder Jonah Bride to Triple A Monday to open up a spot on the active roster. Additionally, the A’s reinstated reliever Angel Felipe from the paternity list and optioned Chad Smith to Las Vegas.

Laureano was placed on the injured list on June 23 due to a fractured right hand. He has struggled so far this season hitting .213/.274/.361 with five home runs and an 80 wRC+ in 219 plate appearances.

Felipe was placed on the paternity list July 22. The A’s claimed him off waivers from San Diego back in June. He has a 1.42 ERA in five appearances out of Oakland’s bullpen.