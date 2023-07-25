Athletics head to San Francisco for two-game series against the Giants

After a day off Monday, the Oakland Athletics will head across the bay to take on their neighbors, the San Francisco Giants in a brief two-game series. Ken Waldichuk will get the start for Oakland while Alex Cobb will be on the mound for the Giants.

The A’s wrapped up a 3-7 homestand with a 3-2 loss to the Astros Sunday. They did manage to take two of three from Boston, but were swept by Minnesota and dropped three of four to Houston.

Waldichuk will be making his third start since rejoining the rotation following the All-Star break. He is still building back up to a starter’s workload, but the early results haven’t been great as he has allowed seven runs over eight innings in two starts. Tuesday will be Waldichuk’s first career appearance against the Giants.

The Giants come into the series reeling, having lost six-straight games to fall into a three-way tie for the final wild card spot in the National League. Cobb comes into Tuesday’s game with good numbers, but is coming off of a tough outing in his last start where he allowed nine hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Reds. Cobb last faced the A’s in 2021 when he was with the Angels. He has an 1.96 ERA in 69.0 career innings against Oakland.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, July 25, 6:45 p.m. PDT

Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010