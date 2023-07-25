Elephant Rumblings: Trade deadline one week away

Hello, AN!

Of all the players this team could trade, no one seems more likely to be traded than reliever Trevor May. As the highest-paid player he would already be a candidate but his recent performance has made it much more likely.

May didn’t have a great start to the year as he struggled and the quickly went on the IL with anxiety earlier in the year. Good thing he’s finally hitting his stride right before the trade deadline:

Trevor May was an MLB AL noteworthy performance this week: (0.00 ERA in 3 games, 3 saves and 3 K in 3 IP) — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) July 24, 2023

After that, it gets a bit more murky: Infielder/left fielder Tony Kemo had been an absolute trooper over the past few years and the A’s might feel grateful enough to send him to a contender. Starting pitcher Paul Blackburn, even with years left of team control, could be on the move over the next week. And outfielder/first baseman Seth Brown is in the same category as him: affordable, but also getting a raise and therefor a candidate to be traded.

And then there’s the sell-low guys. Ramon Laureano would have fetched a haul a couple of years ago but injuries, a PED suspension, and underperformance had cratered that. Aledmys Diaz and Jace Peterson, brought in to provide veteran leadership and a steady presence, have been anything but and yet another team might want a versatile player like those two. It’s not going to be as unknown and the stakes aren’t as high, but this summer trading season could be another step towards Oakland rebuilding a playoff-contending roster.

A’s Coverage

MLB News

Best of Twitter

A small roster move:

The A’s have optioned INF Jonah Bride to Las Vegas. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 24, 2023

Keep an eye out for the corresponding move…

Guessing that Ramón Laureano returns on Tuesday. https://t.co/VczH1v3kaj — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) July 24, 2023

Oh, the Gondola…