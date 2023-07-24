Elephant Rumblings: Season over for Richard Lovelady

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

On Saturday, A’s manager Mark Kotsay told reporters that the A’s are shutting reliever Richard Lovelady down for the remainder of the season. Per Martin Gallegos at MLB, details provided on Lovelady’s condition were limited, but a diagnosis has been disclosed.

Lovelady has a strain in his prontator muscle, per A’s training staff. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 22, 2023

The lefty was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier this month with a left forearm strain, and it looks like further evaluation has indicated the need for extensive treatment and recovery. Nick Deeds at MLB Trade Rumors noted that it is unclear whether Lovelady will be ready for Spring Training in 2024.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to injury woes, having undergone Tommy John Surgery in late 2021, which kept him out of action through all of 2022. Lovelady was with the Royals back then, but shipped from Kansas City to Atlanta ahead of the 2023 season. The A’s claimed Lovelady off waivers in April, and he turned in 23⅓ innings of work with a 4.63 ERA before this season-ending setback befell him.

AN wishes Richard Lovelady a speedy and successful recovery!

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: C Manny Pina to STK on rehab, IF Jose Escorche to STK IL, A’s RHP Angel Felipe to paternity list, RHP Chad Smith to A’s, OF Cameron Masterman to MID, RHP Jack Weisenburger to ACL A’s on rehab…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) July 24, 2023

A’s MiLB K leaders.

A's Minor League Strikeout Leaders

LHP James Gonzalez (STK): 92

RHP Joey Estes (MID): 89

RHP Blake Beers (MID-LAN): 86

RHP Jack Cushing (MID-LV): 86

LHP Garrett Irvin (STK): 75 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) July 24, 2023

Estes, Irvin also top five in ERA.

A's Minor League ERA Leaders (minimum 50 IP)

RHP Jose Dicochea (LAN-STK): 3.13

RHP Jack Perkins (MID-LAN): 3.18

RHP Joey Estes (MID): 3.43

LHP Garrett Irvin (STK): 3.76

RHP Christian Fernandez (LAN): 4.16 — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) July 24, 2023

Sodie’s first MLB RBI.

Naaasty.