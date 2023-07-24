 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Season over for Richard Lovelady

DanielTatomer
Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

On Saturday, A’s manager Mark Kotsay told reporters that the A’s are shutting reliever Richard Lovelady down for the remainder of the season. Per Martin Gallegos at MLB, details provided on Lovelady’s condition were limited, but a diagnosis has been disclosed.

The lefty was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier this month with a left forearm strain, and it looks like further evaluation has indicated the need for extensive treatment and recovery. Nick Deeds at MLB Trade Rumors noted that it is unclear whether Lovelady will be ready for Spring Training in 2024.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to injury woes, having undergone Tommy John Surgery in late 2021, which kept him out of action through all of 2022. Lovelady was with the Royals back then, but shipped from Kansas City to Atlanta ahead of the 2023 season. The A’s claimed Lovelady off waivers in April, and he turned in 23⅓ innings of work with a 4.63 ERA before this season-ending setback befell him.

AN wishes Richard Lovelady a speedy and successful recovery!

