Astros vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to make it two-straight wins Sunday when they wrap up a four-game series against the Houston Astros. Luis Medina will get the start for the A’s while the Astros will go with right-hander Hunter Brown.

Zack Gelof is back in the second spot in the order, after hitting his first major league home run in Saturday’s win. The A’s will go with five-straight left-handed hitters behind him. Seth Brown gets another start at first base and will bat cleanup. Tyler Soderstrom will be behind the plate and will hit sixth.

Today's lineup vs. Houston - July 23, 2023, at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/yC0GDGyOhx — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 23, 2023

For the Astros, Mauricio Dubon will lead off and play second. Bligh Madris gets the start at first base and is hitting sixth. Yanier Diaz will catch Brown and bat eighth.