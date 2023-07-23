Elephant Rumblings: Oakland has trade deadline options

We are just about a week away from the MLB Trade deadline and the Oakland Athletics have already made one deal, sending Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles for minor-league lefty Easton Lucas. The A’s currently have the worst record in the majors at 28-73, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t have more players that could be useful to other clubs.

I took a look at this several weeks back, but I wanted to do it again with the deadline near, because a couple of new names could now be possibilities. The biggest of which is Tony Kemp, who for the second straight season, has put together a big second half. Kemp’s overall numbers still don’t look good, but he is hitting .283/.377/.425 with a 133 wRC+ since the start of June. He brings some positional versatility and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Another veteran that could be trending in the right direction is Reliever Trevor May. Since the start of June, May has a 2.87 ERA and a 4.89 FIP in 15 2/3 innings. With pitching always in high demand, a team could come calling for May.

As I discussed previously, Paul Blackburn might be the A’s biggest trade piece if the A’s elect to move him. The team should try hard to move Aledmys Diaz and Jace Peterson, but their commitment beyond this season and their on-field performance could make it difficult.

Brent Rooker was the team’s only All-Star, but he has struggled since his red hot April. Ramon Laureano could be back from the injured list next week and would seemingly be another trade possibility.

A’s Coverage

MLB News

Best of Twitter

Zack Gelof’s first major league home run

First career homer for Zack!! pic.twitter.com/sTYHk0h0rc — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 23, 2023

Tony Kemp with the leaping grab at the wall

Zack Gelof on his first career home run

Zack Gelof was not expecting the silent treatment pic.twitter.com/NbpL4gWwYt — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 23, 2023

Mark Kotsay on Jace Peterson and Seth Brown setting the tone

Jace and Seth set the tone tonight pic.twitter.com/vriisu5Ll2 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 23, 2023

Mark Kotsay on Zack Gelof’s big game Saturday night