A’s vs. Astros game thread

Oakland will look to get back into the win column tonight against the rival Astros after losing to Houston last night 6-4.
Right-hander Paul Blackburn is getting the ball tonight for Oakland. Here’s the lineup they’ll use to back him up:
Today's lineup vs. Houston - July 22, 2023, at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/4OiAQA7XLA— Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 22, 2023
And as for Houston:
Leading off.— Houston Astros (@astros) July 22, 2023
8:07 PM
@ATTSportsNetSW
@SportsTalk790 | Spanish: 93.3 FM
